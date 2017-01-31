Understanding rivalry: Howland stresses importance of MSU vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State has faced the best the Southeastern Conference has had to offer this season.

The Bulldogs have fought tooth and nail with perennial power Kentucky, battled with a strong Alabama squad a pair of times and played in tough environments like in Tennessee. Yet for MSU head coach Ben Howland, Tuesday’s game is the most important game of the year and he’s making sure his team understands that.

“This is why you come to Mississippi State – to beat Ole Miss,” Howland said.

