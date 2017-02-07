Understanding Butler Snow’s role in OCH talks

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors' decision to hire Butler Snow as a counsel in the process of determining the future of OCH Regional Medical Center has left many with questions.

Many in the community have voiced their concerns, asserting that the Board hiring the firm was a tip-of-the-hat to a potential decision.

A representative from the firm told the SDN on Tuesday that the aforementioned claims are understandable, but far from true.

Attorney Sam Keyes works with Butler Snow and will be involved in the process of consulting the Board in determining the next moves for OCH.

Keyes said it's important to be aware that Butler Snow’s involvement in no way indicates that a decision has been made to sell, lease or retain OCH as a public entity.

“Things are tense right now because of uncertainty, but basically what the county is doing is moving to at least consider what is the best path forward as far as how to best provide health care in the community, “ he said. “Given the current state of the health care industry in general and community hospitals in general, this isn’t just Oktibbeha County.”

Butler Snow is a national law firm, with a Mississippi branch located in Ridgeland. Keyes is a public finance attorney that has focused his practice on municipal bonds, government relations, economic development incentives, and public and administrative law.

Opponents of selling the hospital have cited the uncertainty looming over the deal, especially following the hire of Butler Snow, which some say has the potential to turn new doctors away and send current physicians to seek work elsewhere.

Keyes said these are common problems for community hospitals, especially in times of uncertainty regarding a transaction.

Keyes then said that with OCH being a public hospital, there are certain statutory procedures that must be followed during such a transaction process. The procedures are aimed at putting the county and its residents in the best position possible to make an informed decision.

This is where Butler Snow comes in.

“Depending on which pathway you go, there are a number of different paths you can take,” Keyes said. “In every hospital-related transaction, there are certain public notice requirements. They’ve already had at least one official public meeting.”

Keyes then said the whole process could require a voluntary election, and other paths that could result in a sale may call for additional notice requirements and request for proposal requirements (RFP). As for now, he said it all remains up in the air.

Whatever path the Board chooses, Keyes said, Butler Snow’s goal will be to help them see the legal steps they need to follow, such as legal issues to expect.

“Butler Snow is not coming on board because a decision has been made to sell the hospital,” he said. “That’s still up for discussion.”