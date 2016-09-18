Two robberies reported in Starkville

Two gas station robberies were reported to Starkville police in 48 hours, and authorities charged a man after he turned himself in Saturday.

The two reports stem from an incident in the parking lot of Murphy’s USA on Highway 12 West Friday evening and at a Sprint Mart on South Jackson Street Saturday morning, according to SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady.

Antonio N. Payne, 44, was charged with two counts of robbery, and transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail. He will appear in Municipal Court tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact SPD at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-5307151.