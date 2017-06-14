Two more Bulldogs drafted

Once taken in the Major League Baseball Draft, college underclassmen have to make the decision whether to go professional or return to school.

A pair of Mississippi State players were drafted on Wednesday as junior shortstop Ryan Gridley and sophomore outfielder Jake Mangum both heard their names called. The Oakland Athletics took Gridley in the 11th round with the 321st overall pick. The New York Yankees drafted Mangum in the 30th round with the 902nd overall selection.

Although Gridley still has until July 7 to consider what the A's have to offer and sign a contract or come back to the Bulldogs, Mangum didn't waste any time and announced his plans on Twitter Wednesday night.

"I would like to thank the greatest organization in sports, the New York Yankees, for drafting me today," Mangum wrote. "It's truly a day I will never forget, but I'm coming back to Mississippi State for my junior year. I look forward to competing for coach (Andy) Cannizaro and the best college baseball fans in the country. Hail State."