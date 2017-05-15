Two injured in morning fire at Sprint Mart

Two Mississippi Department of Transportation employees were injured in an early morning fire Monday at the Spring Mart on Highway 12 heading toward Ackerman.

MDOT said in a media statement that a mowing crew from the Starkville Maintenance Office was fueling a tractor at a local gas station when a fire broke out.

One MDOT employee was injured in the fire and has been airlifted to Jackson, while a second employee was injured assisting the worker injured in the fire and is seeking treatment locally.

The Starkville Fire Department responded to the scene and the fire was quickly put out. SFD Chief Charles Yarbrough told the SDN the tractor hit a gas pump, causing a fuel leak and subsequent fire.

Yarbrough then said the incident is still under investigation and more details will be provided as they come available.

The condition of the injured MDOT employee airlifted to Jackson has not been released at this time.