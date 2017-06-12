Two decades and 200 miles: Starkville man reunited with priceless memento

Reunions can sometimes be decades in the making.

Jason Edwards, 39, a native of Starkville and current employee of the University of Southern Mississippi nearly 200 miles south, was reunited last Monday with something special — a High School Boys Basketball State Championship ring that was lost for almost 20 years.

Edwards grew up in Starkville. He graduated from Starkville Academy in 1996 and earned his bachelor's and master's degree at Mississippi State University.

Edwards said he was a sophomore and a starting player on Starkville Academy's team when the boys won the 2A State Championship in 1994.

The state championship rings given to the boys were silver and adorned on the front with Starkville Academy's silver initials inside a royal-blue gem. "VOLS AA 1994" was engraved on one side of each ring and the name and number of the ring's owner was engraved on the other side.

Edwards said he does not remember when he lost his ring, just that it was between 1998 and 2000 while he attended Mississippi State University. It has been nearly 20 years since he lost the token from his past, and when his friend Ryan Smith called him on Monday, June 5, it was to tell him his ring had finally been found.

"I had a teammate call me this past Monday and he said a teacher at Choctaw County, Daniel Jackson, had a student bring it up to him," Edwards said. "The student said somebody in his family found it on the ground at MSU either doing construction or doing dirt work."

Ryan Smith, 41, from Sturgis, was one of Edwards' teammates on the 1993-1994 Starkville Academy Boys Basketball Team. Smith said the team lost a game less than week before and entered the tournament as the underdog — until they ended up on top when they won the state championship.

After the ring was back in his possession, Edwards posted a picture of it on Twitter and Facebook, telling the story of how it had been lost and then found.

"I have had a lot of texts from friends and teammates saying 'congratulations' and 'that's good to hear' after I posted the picture," Edwards said. "It's fun to have that part of my history come back and a lot of memories resurface."

Edwards said representing Starkville in the championship was an honor, and that being reunited with his championship ring reminded him of the fun he and his teammates had during their journey to the championship.

"We were a good team," Edwards said. "We had a lot of good times in Starkville, and winning the state championship was a big deal to the community, the school, and everybody around."

Edwards said, no matter how long it has been, going to the state championship will always be something he and his friends can cherish.