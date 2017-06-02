Two arrested for No Way Jose auto burglaries

Two Starkville men have been arrested for auto burglary following an incident that occurred at No Way Jose on Highway 12 across from Vowell’s.

The Starkville Police Department arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Monroe and charged him with auto burglary.

SPD arrested 23-year-old Tyrone Ward on Tuesday, charging him with auto burglary and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

Three arrests have been made to date regarding the auto burglaries and additional charges and arrests may be pending.

The first arrest connected to the No Way Jose incident occurred on Sunday, May 21, when SPD arrested 21-year-old Rodriquez Norman, of Starkville, for possession of a stolen firearm and auto burglary.

Both men arrested this week were transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with their appearances in Starkville Municipal Court slated for Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m.

Ward was released on $11,000 bond. Monroe remained in jail Friday afternoon with bond set at $10,000.