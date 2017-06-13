Twins take Bulldog Rooker in first round

The Minnesota Twins came calling again for Brent Rooker.

This time, the organization wasn’t waiting around.

The Twins selected Mississippi State’s slugging first baseman/outfielder in the first round with the 35th overall selection of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night. That’s 37 rounds higher and 1,108 overall picks better than last year’s draft when the Twins chose Rooker in the 38th round before Rooker elected to return to MSU.

The slot value for this year’s 35th overall selection is $1,935,300.

It’s an understatement to say that Rooker made the right call by returning to school as he becomes MSU’s 14th all-time first-round draft choice.

"The season that we had was worth every second of coming back," Rooker said on Monday. "All of the hours I've put in grinding in the cage and on the field just to improve my game and improve myself as a player and a leader has paid off now."

Rooker was solid all year long as he paced the Southeastern Conference in most offensive categories. Rooker hit at a .387 clip, slugged 23 home runs and drove in 82. That was good enough to earn Rooker the SEC’s Player of the Year award, as well as be picked Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year.

"I'm extremely happy for Brent and his family," State head coach Andy Cannizaro said. "I've been so blessed to be around him this year. He's been such an incredible leader in our clubhouse each and every day. He's the first guy on the field for us and he's a tremendous worker. I'm extremely happy for him now to go out and start his professional career. He is a big-league hitter that is going to have a lot of success. We are all so proud of him and so happy that we were able to be around him this year."

In 2017, Rooker became the first MSU baseball player to ever hit more than 20 homers, more than 25 doubles and more than 70 RBI in a single season. He’s also the only player in SEC history to tally 20 or more homers, 30 or more doubles and 75 or more RBI.