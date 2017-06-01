Tutwiler prison guard arrested in state heroin investigation

A Tutwiler prison guard was arrested over the weekend as part of a continuing heroin investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

MBN Director John Dowdy said Clarksdale native Cynthia D. Smith, 37, was employed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility - a private prison in Tutwiler operated by California-based Corrections Corporation of America.

A search warrant was executed at Smith’s residence, which yielded 12 ounces of black tar heroin, two ounces of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana and a significant amount of cash.

“This heroin seizure is substantial in terms of quantity and is a clear indicator that no part of our state is immune from this deadly drug,” Dowdy said.

Smith is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to possess heroin.

She was transported to the Coahoma County Jail and booked with bond set at $150,000.

The Batesville and Clarksdale police departments assisted MBN with the arrest.