Turnout for Sunday Funday boosts local vendors

The Greater Good Collective's first Sunday Funday local arts bazaar took place on May 28 in the Cotton District and vendors and organizers said they plan to continue participating in the event in upcoming months.

The threat of rain forced a delay for the start of Sunday Funday. Most venders opened at noon instead of the planned 11 a.m. Co-director of the Greater Good Collective Blair Edwards said setup was smoother than expected, even with the delay. Edwards said he was pleased with the turnout. Planning for Sunday Funday began only one month ago, Edwards said. The group plans to hold the arts bazaar every fourth Sunday of the month.

"Everybody is out here, we have people set up, and just the fact that it's happening is exciting," Edwards said. "Speakers Robert Camp, Jason Walker, and Lynn Spruill are going to come speak later."

Starkville native and owner of The Serendipity Hippie, Paisley Hamilton, brought a bubble machine. It filled the entrance to the Rue du Grand Fromage alleyway with translucent balls. They floated down towards the back of the alley while music drifted from speakers at the opposite end of the line of booths and tents.

Hamilton's booth displayed handmade jewelry, digital prints and dyed clothes.

"Art has been a part of me all my life," Hamilton said. "I started the Serendipity Hippie in 2011 so it has just been a journey from there … Sunday Funday is going to be a great day. Everyone is doing a great job being involved and we just hope it continues to grow and become a Starkville tradition."

Rosa Da Lomba from the Pop Porium was set up with gourmet popcorn to sell.

"I love the fact that there are a lot of kids and it's kid-oriented, and I think it is a pretty good opportunity for our local businesses to come out," Da Lomba said. "We will be here every Sunday that we do it."

Damion Poe, who said he wanted to expand Starkville's events as part of his platform as a mayoral candidate earlier this year, said he plans to set up a booth of his own at future Sunday Funday events, selling organic lip balm products.

"I have enjoyed myself thoroughly, from when we started setup this morning to now," Poe said. "I definitely want to continue to see things like this continue in Starkville and I think they picked a perfect time to start it."

The Greater Good Collective co-director Lindsay Runnels said the amount of vendors, people and the support for the event was overwhelming.

"We hope that it will get more and more participation, and we hope that Starkville can count on us every fourth Sunday," Runnels said.