Turner to leave board: will not seek re-appointment

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees President Jenny Turner announced Wednesday that she would not seek re-appointment to the board.

In an email to the SDN, she cited both her children graduating from Starkville High School as her main reason for leaving the board, calling it an “appropriate time.”

Turner Served on the board for a total of five years through consolidation of the Starkville and Oktibbeha County School Districts, as well as the beginning of the SOCSD-Mississippi State Unviersity Partnership School Project and the beginning of the ongoing superintendent search following Superintendent Lewis Holloway’s retirement announcement in November.

“Our community has a dedicated Board of Trustees combined with committed teachers and administrators who do an outstanding job of serving our students every day,” she said. “With the successful consolidation of our school districts and the future opening of The Partnership School, it is an exciting time for our students and our district. The resources and opportunities available to our students grow every day.”

Turner confirmed that she felt the partnership school and consolidation were the greatest accomplishments of the board during her tenure.

“The board has worked hard on the partnership school and consolidation, and will continue to work hard on the partnership school.

Turner is employed in the MSU Office of the Registrar, and holds one of three seats on the five-member board appointed by the Starkville Board of Aldermen. Turner will serve until early March and will be succeeded by the applicant deemed most qualified by the aldermen.

“Even though my term is ending, my family and I will continue to support our district’s public schools,” she said “Go Jackets!”