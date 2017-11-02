Turner files pre-election report on Wednesday

Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk candidate Elaine Boykin Turner filed her pre-election campaign finance report on Wednesday - the day after the Tuesday filing deadline.

A candidate or political committee, which fails to timely file a campaign finance disclosure report will be assessed a civil penalty beginning with the 10th calendar day after the report is due, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's office.

An intentional violation of the campaign finance disclosure law is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of $3,000, six months imprisonment, or both.

Turner reported $4,704.56 in non-itemized contributions, which made up the entirety of her reported campaign funds.

All of Turner’s campaign funds were spent as non-itemized disbursements, leaving no cash on hand.

Turner’s largest individual contribution came in the form of a $3,724.56 payout from her own pocket. She also raised $980 through a Boston Butt fundraiser in Sturgis, selling 28 of them at $35 each.

Her largest individual payout came in the amount of $1,669.20 for the aggregate year-to-date with Pitts Signs of Starkville and again in October paying the company $701.82.

Turner also purchased advertising with the Starkville Daily News in the amount of $575.