Tuesday night wreck sends one to OCH

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Old Highway 25 and Poorhouse Road Tuesday night sent one to the hospital with injuries and caused a mother and small child to be trapped in an SUV before rescue personnel arrived on scene.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said a southbound pickup truck hit a west bound SUV with the SUV being propelled into the ditch and overturned.

Despite being trapped in the SUV, the mother and child were both secured in the vehicle and were not injured. The driver of the truck was transported to OCH with unconfirmed injuries.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.