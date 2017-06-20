Tropical Storm Cindy: Heavy rain possible for Golden Triangle

Gulf Coast residents are currently digging in for impact from Tropical Storm Cindy, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday.

As the storm tracks across the Gulf of Mexico, residents of the Golden Triangle can expect an elevated risk for heavy rainfall with a potential for flash flooding in certain areas.

Meteorologist Nicholas Fenner of the National Weather Service office in Jackson told the SDN on Tuesday afternoon rainfall totals are forecast to be about an inch for the Golden Triangle. However, he said the forecast is variable and could change at any time.

“(The Golden Triangle is) definitely on the far edge for the potential of the heaviest rainfall,” Fenner said.

Fenner said the best chance for heavy rainfall in the Golden Triangle will be late Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours and into Thursday. Additionally, he said if heavier showers do make it through, it could lead to street flooding or an elevated flash flooding potential.

“The biggest or most important message for readers there is if they have any plans for traveling, there is that potential for flash flooding and with greater concerns the farther south you go,” Fenner said. “Even if there isn’t flooding in the Golden Triangle area, check the weather before going out.”

Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Shank Phelps told the SDN it is still too early to tell how much rain the area will get from the storm, but said people across the region need to be sure to keep up with local weather and social media in case the situation intensifies.

“The main thing we are doing now is still monitoring, and still expecting locally heavy rain,” Phelps said. “We will probably have flooding mostly on county roads and people need to be aware and remember the old phrase: ‘turn around, don’t drown.’”

Along with the NWS in Jackson, Phelps said emergency management officials plan to closely monitor the storm’s impact as it develops and will provide updates as they come available.

“Like anything else, it could stall and set up for more rain,” Phelps said. “Our biggest concern is going to be flooded roads out in rural areas.”