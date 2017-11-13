Triplett enjoys promoting MAIS state championships

This will be a busy week for Mississippi Association of Independent School director of activities Les Triplett, but he really wouldn't have it any other way.

The smiles that he sees from the coaches and players that participate in the state championship football games this week make all of his work pay off.

Triplett had the opportunity to introduce each head coach of the six title games coming up and he really enjoyed giving them the exposure.

"You see how excited they are and you see they are so glad to be here," Triplett said. "Most of them are excited because they have no idea how the games are going to go. It's a great experience for their life, something they remember and that's something we really like to do."

One of those teams is Starkville Academy, which plays Indianola Academy Saturday at Jackson Academy. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Back Noah Smith said playing for a state championship is something the Volunteer seniors have been working toward for three years now.

"I'm blessed to have it and blessed to be in this position," Smith said. "I couldn't be more grateful."

There are four other games to be played at JA beginning with the Class A championship between West Memphis and Trinity Episcopal at 2:30 p.m., then the Class 2A championship between Tri-County Academy and St. Joseph will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Along with Starkville Academy on Saturday, the 8-man title game will have Humphreys Academy and Brairfield Academy, 11 a.m., and the AAAA-D2 championship between Lamar School and Simpson Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Five of the six championship games will be held at Jackson Academy.

"The thing about JA is the atmosphere that you get with a little smaller venue," Triplett said. "We found that out last year. The one game that really can't happen at one of our other schools is the big I-AAAA, but the rest of them, we had an incredible atmosphere. They have a big scoreboard and it's going to be good."

The AAAA-D1 game between Jackson Prep and Parkland Academy will be staged at Mississippi College on Friday. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.