Trees added to Lynn Lane path through joint community effort

Multiple groups in Starkville came together on Tuesday afternoon to help plant trees in a beautification effort for the multi-use path on Lynn Lane.

Pictured: Mississippi State University landscape architecture and landscape contracting management students work with Ward 4 Alderman Jason Walker (center) to add the final touches to one of the 76 trees planted along the path. (Photo by Austin Montgomery, SDN)

The 1.7 mile pedestrian and cyclist path was completed last March, and the $1.2 million project was funded by the city through the Transportation Alternatives Program. The path was extended after the county secured a grant in June to stretch the path to the south end of the MSU campus. The $10,000 beautification effort was funded through Ward 4 discretionary budget. Walker said he hopes to add seating and garbage cans to the path in the future.

Along with the MSU students, city staff from the Starkville Fire Department, Starkville Parks and Recreation Department, Sanitation Department and Starkville Utilities contributed to the planting efforts.