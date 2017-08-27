Travis Outlaw Day brings community together

Music, food, games and a good time filled McKee park on Saturday during Travis Outlaw Day.

Travis Outlaw Day is named after Starkville native Travis Outlaw who played professional basketball. Outlaw began his career in 2003 and retired in 2015. He played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Jersey Nets, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Outlaw said this day is a way for people in the community to relax and enjoy life with other Starkville residents.

“The least I can do is come back and give back to my community,” Outlaw said.

Along with fun, Outlaw hopes to inspire and influence the children in Starkville by being a positive role model.

“It helps kids to keep going on with their imagination,” Outlaw said. “It’s there right in front of you, the only thing it takes is persistence and hard work.”

Outlaw was thrilled with the amount of people who came to participate in the event. He said the event could not be possible without having the support and love from the community and he will always continue to give to those who served as a positive influence to him.

“For me it’s always been in my heart to give back to the community,” Outlaw said.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said Outlaw is a perfect example of how residents can directly affect the people around them in the community.

“Travis has been a wonderful community representative and community participant,” Spruill said. “He and his family are just pillars of the community and have been for a very long time.”

Spruill said when people succeed outside of the community and bring positivity back to the residents of Starkville, it creates a domino effect influencing people to become more involved.

“This kind of giving back is part of what makes Starkville special,” Spruill said.