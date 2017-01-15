Tracking Dak attack

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott completed 28-of-43 pass attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, but his Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in the NFC Divisional round of the postseason.

Prescott, who did throw an interception in the game, added 13 yards on the ground on two carries and ran in a two-point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys finished the season with a record of 13-4 and an NFC Eastern Division championship.