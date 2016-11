Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 195 yards and a touchdown on Thursday as his Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 31-26. He also rushed eight times for another 39 yards and a score.

Prescott has helped the Cowboys to 10-straight wins and a 10-1 record so far this season.

