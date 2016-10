Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 247 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday as his Dallas Cowboys defeated the Green Bay Packers 30-16.

Prescott shook off some mistakes as he threw his first interception and had two fumbles. He still set a record with 176 pass attempts without throwing a pick.

Prescott has helped the Cowboys to a 5-1 start this season.