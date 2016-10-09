Tracking Dak attack
Sunday, October 9, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott completed 18-of-24 pass attempts for 227 yards and one touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown on Sunday as his Dallas Cowboys defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 28-14.
The rookie still has not thrown an interception in 155 pass attempts, but he did have a turnover with a lost fumble in the second half.
Prescott has helped the Cowboys to a 4-1 start this season.
For more on Prescott, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.
