Tracking Dak attack

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott completed 18-of-24 pass attempts for 227 yards and one touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown on Sunday as his Dallas Cowboys defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 28-14.

The rookie still has not thrown an interception in 155 pass attempts, but he did have a turnover with a lost fumble in the second half.

Prescott has helped the Cowboys to a 4-1 start this season.

