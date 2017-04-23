Touch-A-Truck brings hundreds to Sportsplex

The gleeful screams of children could be heard all across the grounds of the Starkville Sportsplex on Saturday, but by noon, those sounds were drowned out by the bursts of emergency horns and sirens for Touch-A-Truck day at the park.

The day-long event featured more than 30 heavy vehicles from a slew of city and county departments, along with other local businesses. From 10 a.m. to noon, horns and sirens were not used so smaller children and animals would not be frightened by loud noises. Once the noon hour struck, horns of all pitches and timbres could be heard echoing for miles around.

Starkville firefighter Nick Pearson manned the Starkville Fire Department ladder truck at the event and greeted kids and parents on behalf the department.

“We have just been here showing them the truck and tools and equipment, showing them how the truck works and telling them about our daily duties,” he said. “All the equipment we use. Letting them try on our gear. I think they are having great time.”

The Starkville Police Department’s Andy Round conversed with those in attendance at the SPD tent, with the department showing off their equipment and educating locals about the community service side of the police department.

“We were invited to touch a truck and have been out and enjoy being with the kids and giving them the opportunity to see all the equipment we have and a chance to see the other side of us - the community service side and not the law enforcement side,” he said.

Adults were allowed into the event for free, while paying for a $5 all-access wristband for children.

The event was organized by Volunteer Starkville, with proceeds going to benefit the nonprofit volunteer organization.