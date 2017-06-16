Tillman takes over as SHS volleyball coach

Starkville High School Athletic Director Milton Smith was a part of the final volleyball season under Lauren Love two years ago and knew well of her accomplishments at the school.

The Lady Yellowjackets had tremendous success under Love going 125-80 including back-to-back 22-win seasons in 2014 and 2015 to close her career before moving to Tennessee.

Last season saw a dip in the programs trajectory as the Lady Jackets were in the middle of a rebuilding season and had its first losing record in nearly 10 years at 7-19.

Former Mississippi State volleyball player Maureen Whann had the reins as a part time worker for SHS doing volleyball on the side after her day job.

As Whann stepped away, Smith had to find a replacement and landed right back at the influence of Love selecting Love’s former assistant Xavier Tillman. Tillman has five years of experience as an assistant with the Lady Jackets.

“Lauren Love set the stage for us and Mrs. Whann did a great job," Smith said. “We have some younger girls that have some great potential and we feel like coach Tillman will be able to do a lot with what she’s got coming back.

“She’s been around the program and knows our girls. i think she’ll do a good great job.”

Last season was a struggle for SHS, which replaced some veteran players like April Reese. Reese went on to the next level in college. The Lady Jackets were beaten in seven-straight matches to end the season, including to area Class 3A opponent Choctaw County.

Only once in those seven matches did SHS manage to force a fifth set and that came in their 3-2 loss to the Lady Chargers.