Tickets for Bully Gras Ball now on sale

Tickets are currently on sale for the seventh annual Bully Gras Ball to help raise funds to support the Starkville area’s volunteer emergency response organization.

A Mardi Gras celebration with a Mississippi State flair, the Bully Gras Ball is the largest annual fundraiser benefitting Oktibbeha-Starkville Emergency Response Volunteer Services (OSERVS), a non-profit agency that provides assistance to victims of residential fires and other disasters; offers training courses in CPR, First Aid and other life-saving techniques; and works to provide support to local emergency first responders when needed.

The 2017 Bully Gras Ball is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Starkville and will feature musical entertainment by Kannawermz. Dress is semi-formal to formal. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

As with the prior Bully Gras Balls, the 2017 event will also feature a Royal Court of dukes and duchesses, from which a king and queen will be crowned. An announcement of the 2017 Bully Gras Royal Court is forthcoming.

Tickets for the ball cost $50 per person. Tickets may be purchased from any OSERVS board member or by calling the office at (662) 384-2200 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.