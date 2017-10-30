Three women use cancer battles to encourage others

There is much to learn in life and for three local women who are fighters and survivors of breast cancer, they use their experiences to pass on the wisdom gained through their battles.

For local business owner Robyn Havard, cancer was the last thing she expected.

Havard vividly remembers a day sitting with other mothers at her child's little league baseball game, talking about breast cancer. Havard had never had a mammogram, and it wasn't something she planned to reserve time for.

"We were sitting in the bleachers and I remember there were about six or eight of us there and someone said, ‘I hear one in every four women will be diagnosed with breast cancer,'" Havard said. "I remember looking at those women thinking, 'I wonder which one of those it would be.'"

One night a few weeks later, Havard woke up at 2 a.m. with a severe pain in her chest — an uncommon symptom for breast cancer. Following a self-examination, Havard discovered a lump.

"I was told pretty much the next day it was breast cancer," Havard. said. "Mine was a little aggressive. By this time it was in five of 16 lymph nodes."

Havard went through chemo, radiation and surgery that destroyed the cancer, and is now 10 years cancer-free. Havard's family has no history of cancer, and she didn't expect it could happen to her.

"My family has heart disease, so heart disease was my focus," Havard said. "Cancer was totally off my radar."

Now, Havard stresses the importance of mammograms and self-examinations to search for lumps.

Before getting sick, when she thought of cancer, she said she would think to herself she didn't have time to get sick — she had too much to do, too much to focus on. After battling breast cancer, Havard said it changed her perspective on a few things, from priorities to friends.

"You really don't understand the gravity of it all until it actually affects you," Havard said. "Cancer affects every aspect of your life, of your children's lives, of your spouse's life, work… it magnifies the fact that all of that other stuff — work, play, charities, boards, everything you sit on that you think is paramount — is really just noise. Life is truly a gift, one that God only gives us one of."

Havard's family grew closer through the shared battle, and she never said she wished she didn't have to go through the experience.

"The good Lord gave me a journey that brought what was important to mind," Havard said. "People always say when they have someone diagnosed, ‘if it would have just been me.'

I'm grateful that it was me and not my children." Havard also learned that some people are made to carry heavy burdens, and some aren't. Havard learned some of her friends were less capable of sharing her burden than others, and those she once viewed as acquaintances turned out to be great friends, stepping up to encourage and help her when she was fighting. Havard is an owner of Insurance Associates on Highway 12, and she said she still has stress in her life, but doesn't let it drive her as it used to.

"With my family I do consider myself a little closer," Havard said. "I don't stress as much and I do realize that, on the greater scale of things, those things are just things. I do try to truly appreciate everything I have and try to enjoy things just a little bit more."

Havard encourages women to get their annual mammograms.

"It can be you," Havard said. "It doesn't have to be a history, and if it is caught early then the quality of your life can be so much better. It's all about prescreening."

LINDA RENA YOUNG

Woodforest Bank Branch Manager Linda Rena Young was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2014. Young's cancer was aggressive. It was HER2 positive and estrogen-driven, the same type Havard fought.

Young gave herself frequent self-examinations and had her annual mammogram. It was during a self-examination that she found the lump.

"One Thursday morning I noticed a lump and my doctor saw me that day," Young said. "They did a biopsy of the lump and the doctor told me it was cancer." Young's initial diagnosis said the cancer was in beginning stages, but when she went to have a lumpectomy, the doctors told her she was in stage 3C. Young was told she would have to start chemotherapy immediately.

Young, a native of North Carolina, went home to where her daughter was and participated in an experimental drug trial at Wake Forest Baptist Health in WinstonSalem, North Carolina.

"I asked them, 'is it going tot help me, and is it going to help someone else?' and they told me that it would," Young said. "With this drug, they said for a lot of women, not only has it shrunk the tumor but it actually destroyed the cancer. I said I'm going to be one of them, I'm going to be the one that totally destroys the cancer."

Young's fighting spirit and focus on positivity carried her through 30 rounds of radiation and a year of the experimental drug, Herceptin. She had a mastectomy in January 2015 and her following pathology report showed she was cancer free.

During her time in Winston-Salem, Young observed the hospital's active cancer service.

"They offered free bras, free prosthetics, free counseling, toboggans, hats, wigs," Young said. "There was so much they had…When I got back home to finish my treatments, it was almost like I was alone. There were a lot of resources there that was hard to find here."

After coming back and finding a lack of support for breast cancer fighters in Oktibbeha County, Young decided to make a difference. She began with a cancer walk that is hosted with her church, Peter's Rock Temple Church of God in Christ.

The first breast cancer awareness walk in 2015 brought 100 people from the church walking down Highway 182, up D.L. Connor Drive, to Main Street, and back around to the church. In 2016 there were 125 participants. Sunday featured this year's walk and there seemed to be around 150 people at the event.

Local businesses like McAlister's and Blue 22 donated food, Walmart donated a cake and Woodforest Bank helped fund the T-shirts.

Young didn't stop at the walk. She decided to start a nonprofit organization that could help women through their time battling cancer.

"I wanted to start mentoring other women that had breast cancer," Young said. "I started putting together breast cancer bags and I started an organization called ‘Living Life in Pink.’"

The breast cancer bags are backpacks consisting of things that helped Young through her cancer treatments. She puts about $100 worth of items, with hand sanitizer, soap, bandanas, a cap or toboggan, a notepad because she said "you get chemo-brain and forget stuff,” a journal, and a pocket folder for women to organize their doctor bills in.

Living Life in Pink received its designation as an official 501c3 three weeks ago. Shirts were sold at Sunday's walk that read "Cancer whispered in my ear 'You're not strong enough to withstand the storm' today I yelled back 'We are the storm'. Living Life in Pink Breast Cancer Warriors."

Young focuses on supporting women with cancer and helping them through by sharing her own experience and giving them words of encouragement. Living Life in Pink has a GoFundMe, but Young said her focus isn't on money. Whether she receives donations or not, she continues buying goods to put in her breast cancer bags.

"I feel like if me going through cancer can help somebody else survive cancer, then it was worth it," Young said. "I know it sounds crazy, but it was worth everything I went through."

Young hopes to stay with women through every step of their cancer. From the beginning, when they find out about their cancer, to what Young calls the "kiosk moment" and through to their think pink party when they get their cancer-free pathology report and their treatments are through.

Young calls the moment where women find out where they are and what they need to do to get to the end of their journey the "kiosk moment." The kiosk moment is named after the maps found in malls that show customers their current location and where the stores are located, so they know how far they are to their destination.

Through Living Life in Pink, Young hopes to build up a support system like the one she found in Winston-Salem, where she can help provide prosthetics and other needs to women in Oktibbeha County. So far, she has mentored 15 women and continues to seek more people to help.

"Embrace life and cherish every moment because cancer has no respect of color, no respect of age, financial status," Young said. "Through it all you have to be positive, you have to find positive people, laugh as much as you can."

LUCY BARNES

Lucy Barnes is fighting her fifth battle with cancer. Barnes' cancer began in her uterus and travelled to her lungs. Through it all, Lucy said her faith has brought her through the fight.

"I just started my chemo on Monday and I have seven more treatments to go," Barnes said on Oct. 21. "The battle is not easy, but with God, all things are possible, and that's what I lean and depend on everyday."

Barnes said keeping the faith is the secret to her strength. She surrounds herself with the people she loves and has continued to enjoy life, even during her battle with cancer. For other women going through treatments, Barnes said to live life to the fullest, don't let anything get them down, and keep a smile on their faces.

"If they can only keep the faith, stay positive and always stay surrounded by family, friends and loved ones that will get them through it," Barnes said. "The joy, the laughter, that's what keeps me going. And faith in God's grace."

A publisher saw one of Barnes' posts on Facebook and contacted her, asking if she wanted to write a book about her experiences. Barnes wrote "A Godly Woman Walking in Indescribable Faith," which came out this year. The book shares her experiences and the faith that is bringing her through the fight.

"With any battle in life, we have to keep God first and know that God is the source of all things," Barnes said. "We can't waver our faith."