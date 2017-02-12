Three Nigerian nationals convicted of internet fraud

Three Nigerian nationals - previously extradited to Mississippi - were convicted of committing a long list of internet fraud schemes by a federal jury on Tuesday.

The Southern District of Mississippi said the defendants participated in numerous complex internet-based financial fraud schemes, including romance scams, re-shipping scams, fraudulent check scams and work-at-home scams. The court said they also committed bank, financial, and credit card account takeovers.

The scams began as early as 2001.



Oladimeji Seun Ayelotan, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, conspiracy to commit identity theft, access device fraud, and theft of U.S. government funds, two counts of mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Ayelotan faces up to 95 years in prison.

Rasaq Aderoju Raheem, 31 was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, conspiracy to commit identity theft, access device fraud, and theft of U.S. government funds, three counts of mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Raheem faces up to 115 years in prison.

Femi Alexander Mewase, 45, was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit identity theft, access device fraud, and theft of U.S. government funds. Mewase faces up to 25 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for May 24 in the Southern District of Mississippi.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.