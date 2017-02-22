Three finalists named in superintendent search

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday revealed three finalists set to interview for the superintendent post.

The finalists are Tupelo School District Assistant Superintendent Eddie Peasant, Scott County School District Superintendent Tony McGee and Tullahoma, Tennessee School District Superintendent Dan Lawson.

School Board President Jenny Turner told the SDN the yearly salary for the position is $183,000. The superintendent is a contract post subject to yearly evaluations. A state statute dictates that contracts can be given for a maximum of four years, Turner said.

The superintendent's salary is comparable to other districts in the state that are similar in size, such as Tupelo and Clinton.

The board met in executive session on Tuesday to discuss the applicants.

The new hire will replace Lewis Holloway, who will retire in June.

Turner said the search yielded almost double the number of applicants from the last search, showing a greater interest in the district and the position.

"It is an exciting time for our community and our district as we prepare to break ground on one of the most innovative schools from programs to facilities for 6th and 7th grades in the southeast," Turner said. "We're ready to take the next step in the search process to identify the person who can best lead the District forward."

Part of the interview process will include each candidate spending a day in the district, in addition to participating in question and answer sessions with various groups.

Peasant has served as assistant superintendent in the Tupelo School District since 2014, where he oversees secondary education. Before that, Peasant served as principal of Clinton High School for six years.



McGee has been a superintendent since 2008 and in his second year as superintendent of Scott County Schools. He previously served as superintendent in Kosciusko for seven years.



Lawson has been superintendent of Tullahoma, Tennessee School District since 1997. He has also served as a superintendent and principal in the Mountain Grove, Missouri School District.