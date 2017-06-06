Thompson looks to defend javelin title for Bulldogs

Mississippi State’s Curtis Thompson doesn’t anticipate anything to be easy when the NCAA Track and Field Championships begin in Eugene, Oregon, Wednesday.

He won the first-ever national championship for the Bulldogs in javelin last season and is back to defend his title.

For Thompson, he anticipates winning for a second time to be much tougher than the first.

“It’s like a whole different monster,” Thompson said. “This season is more of a mental thing. I’m just going back out there to have some fun. It’s about the team placing higher than we did last year. That’s the main goal for this year in going back out there. I’ve had some success in the last few years I’ve been going. I hope it doesn’t stop there.”

Thompson qualified for nationals with his javelin toss of 73.22 meters at regionals.

Although Thompson has not had an overall impressive year, MSU track and field coach Steve Dudley said getting back to Eugene is what matters.

“You look at his mark and he hasn’t thrown maybe quite as far had last year at this point,” Dudley said. “He never came close to winning a regional (last year), but won the national championship.

Thompson anticipates seeing some same athletes this year in Eugene that he saw in 2016 so he knows what he’ll be up against. One of those will be Bulldog teammate Nicolas Quiljera.

Also on the men’s side for MSU at nationals, Ro’Derick Spears will run the 110-meter hurdles, while Stephan James will compete in the 400 meters, Lawrence Crawford will participate in the 100-meter dash, Rasheed Tatham will run the 400-meter hurdles, and Willie Reed will be in the long jump.

The 4x100 meter relay team of James, Crawford, Philip Smith and Charles Taylor as well as the 4x400 squad of James, Smith, Tatham and Juston Waters will compete.

“It’s peaking at the right time and this is our time,” Dudley said. “This is kind of Bulldog time. It doesn’t matter if you are ranked first or 24th in Oregon, every person starts at zero and have a chance to score there and that’s what Curtis did last year.”

Thompson looks forward to throwing today, but also is excited about the other 12 Bulldog athletes that will be trying for success over the next two days.

“I’ll throw on the first day then I’ll be done,” Thompson said. “The big thing I like to do is go back out there and keep supporting them.”