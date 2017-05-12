Thomas eyes big senior season with Bulldogs

Jordan Thomas is running out of time. Mississippi State’s senior tight end can see that his Bulldog career is nearing its end.

That’s fueling him as he looks ahead to a summer of work ahead of MSU’s 2017 season opener in September.

“It has come along and gone quick,” Thomas said. “I have to grasp that I only have about eight months left here, so I have to dominate to sell myself to the next level if that’s where I’m wanting to go.”

Before Thomas gets to where he’s going, he first can’t help but look back with gratitude for where he is now. The Sumrall native never thought he’d have the chance to play college football in the Southeastern Conference. Yet here he is, getting ready to close the book on his days in Starkville.

“Honestly, coming out of high school, I didn’t think I’d go anywhere,” Thomas said. “I went to junior college my first year. I didn’t do anything there and didn’t make any noise so I figured I wasn’t going anywhere, then my second year came around and I started getting offers. I thought, ‘Oh, I might can go somewhere and go to a four-year university.’”

It was no fluke that Thomas received and accepted an offer from Mississippi State. Though his first year at East Central Community College in 2014 didn’t go as he had hoped, Thomas was getting all kinds of attention by 2015. In seven games with ECCC in 2015, Thomas caught 16 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the team to the playoffs.

His successful season made him the No. 1 junior college tight end according to 247Sports.com, and had SEC schools buzzing.

“Mississippi State offered me first and I was like, ‘Wow,’ then LSU rolled in and Ole Miss rolled in and Alabama rolled in," Thomas said. "I was like, ‘man.’”

The first offer stood out above all the rest. Former MSU assistant Tony Hughes called to inform Thomas he had an offer on the table. That was the one Thomas decided was unquestionably best for him.

“When I came here, I felt like I belonged here,” Thomas said of State. “I loved it. I loved the campus. I just loved everything about it. It just felt like I belonged, plus it’s my state. I didn’t want to go anywhere.”

Thomas found moderate success with the Bulldogs in his first year with the team last season. As a junior, Thomas played in 12 of State’s 13 games, catching nine passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

MSU tight ends coach D.J. Looney thinks Thomas has just scratched the surface of what he’s capable of though.

“He’s got a really, really good skill set,” Looney said. “He’s a big kid that can run and can do other things that catch your eye.”

Looney said the next step for Thomas is for him to truly master State’s offense. Looney believes Thomas knows what to do. Now he just needs to learn the why and the how.

“You’re just hoping and waiting,” Looney said. “He’s going to get it. He wants to be really good and that’s the first step. You’ve got to want to do it, so it’s just a matter of time before it happens for him.

When it does click on, he’s going to be awesome.”

When or if Thomas gets to the point Looney desires, Thomas might not be done surprising himself just yet. Thomas never thought he’d get the chance to play big-time college football, but he did it. Could the National Football League actually come calling Thomas’ name too once his days at MSU are over?

“I didn’t think I’d be here, so if I get a shot, I’m going to take it,” Thomas said.