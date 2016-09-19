Thomas contributes for Bulldogs

Jordan Thomas started his career at Sumrall High School before going to play football for East Central Community College in Decatur. It was there where he made a name for himself last season with 32 catches, 345 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons while playing all over the field at offensive tackle, tight end and even defensive end.

Now he is a tight end for The Mississippi State Bulldogs.

