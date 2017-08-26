Third quarter key for Vols in road win

Starkville Academy found an excellent way to win a football game on Friday night.

It’s one that other teams might want to give a shot. For a large stretch of the third quarter, the Volunteers just wouldn’t let French Camp have the football. By the time the Panthers got it back, they were in way too big of a hole to even dream of digging out.

Starkville Academy scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter over a nearly 7-minute stretch in which French Camp never had possession of the football. When things were said and done for the evening, the Vols topped the Panthers 38-7.

The pivotal moments came as French Camp couldn’t hang on to a pair of sky kicks on back-to-back Starkville Academy kickoffs. On both occasions, the Vols recovered and put together touchdown drives.

“That was the game,” French Camp head coach Nathan Wright said. “We lost it right there.

“If you can’t catch the kickoff, you deserve to get beat.”

The quick barrage served to put away a game that Starkville Academy already led by 14 points. Still, head coach Chase Nicholson of the Vols wanted more.

“It wasn’t necessarily a game of keep-away,” Nicholson said. “It was just we had to get things going in the second half.

“The sky kicks are part of our arsenal and are what we want to do. The guy we were kicking at, he handled the first few earlier. Then, we kicked one just a little bit short and he didn’t handle it as well. After you do that three or four times, then he mishandles one and somebody hits you, you turn around next time and do it again and he doesn’t want any of it. That’s part of the plan. If you can get there to hit those guys, they don’t want to catch the ball.”

Starkville Academy’s big third quarter served to put to rest a hard-fighting French Camp squad. The Panthers trailed just 21-7 at the half and felt like they were in good shape before the wheels fell off.

“We really thought we were in a good ball game at half,” Wright said. “Even down 21-7, we felt like we’d make a run. Turnovers just got it away from us quick, then when they went up 24-7, we had some guys really start folding. Turnovers will beat you. That was really the story.”

Though not hanging onto the ball was the biggest obstacle that hindered French Camp, Starkville Academy put forth a group effort to make sure the Vols came back home with the win.

Quarterback Ben Owens did his part by throwing for 124 yards and three touchdowns, as well as running for 15 yards and a score.

Owens accounted for both of the touchdowns after Starkville Academy recovered its key third-quarter kickoffs. On one, Owens ran the football into the end zone from 8 yards out. On the other, he found William Wolfe through the air on a 25-yard touchdown toss. It was the second time in the game Owens and Wolfe hooked up for six points after the duo began the night’s scoring with a 35-yard strike in the first quarter.

It was the later scores though that Owens said meant the most.

“First half, we came out a little sluggish and weren’t making plays like we should,” Owens said. “We knew we had to turn that around. We came out in the second half with that mentality. Our offensive line did a heck of a job. Our defense picked us up when we were down and that was the motivation we needed to keep going.”

Others played big roles for the Vols as well. Cameron McKee’s 22-yard field goal started Starkville Academy’s third-quarter onslaught. That came on the heels of a momentum-changing Taylor Arnold interception.

Reagan Richardson caught a touchdown pass from Owens in the second quarter that put the Vols up 14-0 at the time. After French Camp scored its lone points of the night on Holman Edwards’ 69-yard scoring toss to Taiwan Cook, Starkville Academy answered when Kyle Faver returned a French Camp fumble 3 yards for a score a few moments later.

Faver’s score was what sent the Vols to the locker room at halftime up 21-7. Not long after the intermission ended, Starkville Academy was putting up its kicks that French Camp couldn’t handle.

“That’s all credit to our coaches,” Owens said of the third-quarter sequence. “They know the plan. They stuck to it and it obviously worked out. That’s good coaching.”

The Vols (2-0) hope the momentum can carry over to next week when they travel to Indianola.

The Panthers (1-1) will try to bounce back on the road at Eupora.