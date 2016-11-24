Thanksgiving in Starkville

For over 30 years, Armando and Ruth de la Cruz have hosted international students, host families and residents for an annual Thanksgiving dinner in Starkville. This year, over 300 students and families attended the event at First United Methodist Church. Originally from the Philippines, the couple came to Starkville in the 1970s and began hosting students from over 25 countries for a holiday meal. In 1984 after continued success, the event expanded to FUMC.