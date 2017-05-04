Texas A&M 9, Mississippi State 2, college baseball final

Mississippi State’s offense was held in check in the opening game of a three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series Thursday night.

Texas A&M broke open a tight contest when a grand-slam highlighted a five-run fourth inning as the No. 7 Bulldogs lost 9-2 to the No. 15 Aggies at Blue Bell Park.

MSU dropped its series opener for only the third time in eight conference weekends. The Bulldogs fell to 30-17 overall and 14-8 in league play, while Texas A&M improved to 34-13 and 14-8. The two teams are tied for second place in the Western Division, a half-game behind Auburn.

For a recap of the game, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.