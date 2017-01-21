Tennessee 91, Mississippi State 74, men's college basketball final
By:
SDN staff
Saturday, January 21, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Mississippi State could not continue the road magic Saturday night, falling to Tennessee 91-74 in Southeastern Conference play at the Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Bulldogs had won their first two conference road games. However, the road success ended after Tennessee collected a plus-14 rebounding advantage and shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range to pull away in the second half.
The 91 points allowed were the most given up by the Bulldogs in a game this season. State also forced a season-low seven turnovers on defense.
For more on the game, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: