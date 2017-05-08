Templeton provides relief for EMCC baseball team

Luke Templeton stepped up on the mound for the East Mississippi Community College Lions when they needed him the most.

With a couple of pitchers having to stay back in Scooba to take part in graduation exercises, Templeton was called upon last Saturday to provide some relief in the first game of a doubleheader against Southwest Mississippi Community College.

The former Starkville Academy player responded with four innings of scoreless relief and got the win as EMCC defeated Southwest 12-6. He struck out four with only two walks and was able to get the game to closer Garrett Ainsworth who picked up the save.

“They put me in the game the other day and I know we were kind of short on pitching,” Templeton said. “I pitched four innings so I was able to help out a little bit and grinded it out a little bit.”

Prior to Monday’s makeup game at Shelton State, Templeton had a record of 2-0 for the Lions with a 3.05 earned run average. He has made 12 appearances with one start.

Templeton has mainly been used in middle and long relief by EMCC head baseball coach Chris Rose and pitching coach Trent Waddell.

“He’s made a jump,” Rose said of Templeton. “He was really good in the fall and came in prepared. He was a fairly polished guy coming in.

“Honestly, he hit a little bit of a wall in the spring and had a little bit of trouble with command rolling into the conference. He made a little adjustment. I think he may have been striding a little too long and that made him a little erratic in the zone, then all of a sudden he figured it out. He’s been really fun to watch. He’s a guy that has above average velocity from the left side.”

In 20.2 innings, Templeton given up 23 hits and 18 runs (seven earned) with 21 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Templeton said the move from private high school baseball to junior college was different, but he has enjoyed the transition.

“When I got here in the fall, I was kind of inexperienced,” Templeton said. “Most of the guys around me had been playing in public school their whole life so there was a little adjustment period and also just being at the college level too. I had to get used to that. It’s been pretty easy and I’m working hard to get better every day.”

After today’s makeup game, the Lions turn their attention to the MACJC playoffs where they play at Hinds Community College Thursday and Friday.

Rose looks forward to having Templeton as a part of the postseason plan.

“It was a lot of fun to watch and see him battle through a little adversity early in the season to pitch well when it really counts,” Rose said.