Teen charged with murder after Brooksville Garden shooting

A 16-year-old Starkville native has been charged with murder after a shooting at Brooksville Garden apartments left one dead on Thursday night.

SPD charged Tomas T. Bradford with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Deontay M. Rogers, of Starkville.

Rogers was pronounced dead at OCH Regional Medical Center from his injuries at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

SPD said Bradford was out on bond for charges of murder and armed robbery in 2016 at the time of arrest.

Bradford's initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court was on Friday. He is currently in the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

The incident is under active investigation and more charges are expected.

This is a developing story and the Starkville Daily News will have more information as it comes available.