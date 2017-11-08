Taylor wins House District 38 seat

Brickfire Project Executive Director Cheikh Taylor will now have a new title after winning the three-candidate race for the Mississippi House of Representatives District 38 seat vacated by longtime State Rep. Tyrone Ellis in June.

Unofficial results show Taylor won with 59 percent of the vote in Oktibbeha County and won all precincts in Clay and Lowndes counties.

In total, Taylor managed to net 2,590 votes in Oktibbeha County (59 percent), 74 votes in Clay County (59 percent) and 56 votes in Lowndes County (70 percent)

“It’s very sobering and I’m humbled,” Taylor said. “This is just a step in the right direction. There’s a lot of work to be done and no time to gloat or shout. This is just the public speaking and saying these are the things that we value and those are the exact same things I will uphold as District 38 state representative.”

Taylor, 43, then discussed what he planned to address first after being sworn in.

“My first plan of action is to overhaul the tax code, see where the waste is and see where the fluff is so we can actually put money in the right place and of course attacking education and attacking our economy,” Taylor said.

Lisa Wynn said a physical injury during the campaign season slowed her momentum on the campaign trail.

Wynn - who serves as chief administrative officer for Moore & Moore Construction Co., LLC - finished with 26.98 percent of the vote in Oktibbeha County (1,171 votes), 12 votes in Lowndes County (15 percent) and 39 votes in Clay County (31 percent).

“Campaigning is very challenging,” Wynn said. “I became challenged after breaking my ankle in August. I tried to keep it a secret and continued to campaign but it slowed me down tremendously.”

Despite the loss, Wynn said she would remain optimistic for the district and said she would not rule out another run for office in the future.

“It is my belief that one should always respect the will of the voters,” Wynn said. “I wish our district the best in this new beginning.”

Humanitarian and community activist Narissa Bradford said she immediately called Taylor after the results came in and congratulated him on his victory. She also said she hoped to work in tandem with Taylor on their shared interest in criminal justice reform.

Bradford finished with 560 votes in Oktibbeha County (12.90 percent), 10 votes in Clay County (8 percent) and 11 votes in Lowndes County (13 percent).

“I had a great time campaigning,” Bradford said. “It was a low turnout, but it’s okay and I’m very happy. It was a great experience.”

Bradford also said she would not rule out the possibility of running for office in the future.

“I’m going to continue my criminal justice platform,” she said. “(Taylor) mentioned it when we talked about doing something together and mentioned we can still collaborate because I know his passion is criminal justice. It’s mine as well.”

Turnout for the two precincts in Clay County showed an 8.56 percent voter turnout, with 124 ballots cast.

The election results will be certified at the Oktibbeha County Circuit Court building at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. In total, 201 affidavit ballots remain to be opened.

The Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk’s office also reported 605 absentee ballots cast for the special election in Oktibbeha County.

Voter turnout following the inclusion of absentee ballots was unofficially reported to be 36.90 percent.