Taylor campaign nets $3,000 in PAC funds

Brickfire Project Executive Director and candidate for Mississippi House of Representatives District 38 Cheikh Taylor filed his pre-election campaign finance report on Friday, three days after the Tuesday filing deadline.

Taylor was the last candidate to file a pre-election report among the three personalities vying for the office.

He reported $6,670 in total contributions for the calendar year-to-date, with $3,900 listed as itemized. Taylor also reported $4,513.35 in total disbursements, leaving $2,156.65 in cash on hand.

Of Taylor's payouts, $3,587.01 was listed as itemized.

Taylor's largest donation came from Tupelo-based MS Public Education, an education-focused political action committee, in the amount of $2,000. He also received a $1,000 donation from the Electric Power Association of MS State PAC and $500 from the Starkville Counseling Association.

He is the only candidate in the race to report contributions from a political action committee.

Taylor's largest donation from an individual came in the amount of $400 from U.S. Postal Service employee Charles Perpall of Brooklyn, New York.

The largest single payout from the Taylor campaign was in the amount of $2,440 to DACO for printed campaign material. He also paid another $475 to the branding firm's Columbus location.

Tuesday marked the deadline to file the pre-election campaign finance report, as mandated by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. The next deadline for pre-runoff reports is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The final filing deadline for annual reports will be Jan. 31, 2018.

The Mississippi House of Representatives District 38 special election race will also feature humanitarian and community activist Narissa Bradford and Moore & Moore Construction Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Wynn.

The winner of the race will replace longtime State Rep. Tyrone Ellis, D-Starkville, who announced his retirement in June after nearly four decades in the state legislature.

The district covers parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.