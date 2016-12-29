Taylor about the Hump: 'It felt like home'

Myah Taylor loves the sport of basketball.

It’s obvious that she enjoys the game because of the smile on her face that lights up the court.

The Mississippi State signee had the chance on Monday and Tuesday to play on the court where she will be spending the next four years of college.

Taylor’s Olive Branch team played and won two games at Humphrey Coliseum during the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament.

“It felt like home,” Taylor said. “I love this court. We’ve been here ever since I was a freshman, (and) every time they have this tournament, we always come.”

For more on Taylor, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.