Tasty Time Gourmet Popcorn opens on Highway 12

Marjorie Willis could hardly catch her breath on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered in front of her store on Highway 12.

Willis is the executive director of NetWORKS - a local nonprofit that does work with the youth of Starkville. To help raise funds for the organization, Willis will operate Tasty Time Gourmet Popcorn, which held a grand opening celebration over the weekend.

“It’s like I feel like I’m delivering a child, but yet I still know this is just the beginning,” she said. “The work has yet to come and now it’s real.”

The store will be operated by mostly volunteers and local youth, with proceeds going toward the nonprofit.

Dozens showed up to the ribbon-cutting event and were treated to a bevy of different popcorn flavors, including caramel-cashew, country mix, caramel-pecan and Sriracha - just to name a few.

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership was in attendance, along with Mayor Parker Wiseman, who was asked by Willis to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“It’s wonderful to see such an outstanding turnout on a Saturday morning,” Wiseman said. “It’s something that’s really going to benefit the community in a variety of ways. It’s always exciting to take part in the opening of a new small business and its particularly exciting in this case because this is a non-profit venture that is going to benefit the young people of our community.”

The store is located at 204 Highway 12 E, Suite D - in a location that was initially the second choice for Willis.

“This is exactly how I envisioned it and the thing about it is, I looked for a location at this site but at the store next door but didn’t get it, but then the lord brought me right back to where I started from,” she said.

Leshauna Lanir, 50, traveled from Akron, Ohio, for the grand opening and said she enjoyed the wide range of offerings.

“It’s really good,” she said. “I’m from the city and (popcorn is) a big thing there in city. I tried the caramel-cashew and the cheddar and it’s really good.”