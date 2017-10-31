Tales From The Golden Triangle: Halloween comes alive with spooky stories from the region

City streets across the country will be crawling with scary costumes amid a sea of sugary treats tonight, and the Golden Triangle is no exception.

Stories and urban legends abound concerning strange goings-on in the area, which provide for plenty of spooky entertainment on the scariest of holidays.

The Starkville Daily News recently delved into local lore to find the scariest stories from the area to share on Halloween.

THE WITCHES OF MONTGOMERY HALL

For Roy Ruby, it wasn’t a prank.

Sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s, someone reported to Ruby, then vice president for student affairs at Mississippi State University, that there were “devil worshippers” on the top floor of Montgomery Hall, which was deserted at the time.

“I personally have seen the indication of their presence by this circle with a six-pointed star in it and a dead bird in the middle of the star,” Ruby said. “So I have witnessed that myself.”

The room was almost absolutely abandoned and bare, except the hexagram and the dead bird. Ruby also seemed to recall some candles throughout the room.

“It was still amazing to see something like that,” Ruby said. “That’s outside of the normal range of behavior that you are familiar with.”

Ruby received calls from staff members and said it was hard to keep a secret since there were plenty of people participating. However, he said there hadn’t been an incident previous to this one or any after the fact … that he is aware of.

One student worker said when he works the late shift, the building “comes alive” and he has heard noises throughout Montgomery Hall.

The university would ultimately go on to take steps to keep the ceremonies from happening by locking the doors, windows and then the building was eventually renovated.

Ruby said he thinks the urban legend went on for a while since it was known among the students, colleagues and police officers. While he said students can do weird things, it does not condone “devil worshipping.” However, the main concern was the safety of students since the building’s conditions at that level were unsafe.

“I don’t know how long they used it, but I think they had been doing it for some time before I knew about it,” Ruby said. “I think there was enough information that they had that was given to me that it was known that this was a group doing that. It wasn’t a one-time prank to get me to go up there and look at something.”

The room in the attic space has since been repurposed. There are multiple concrete slabs set in the middle of the room and two makeshift ladders leading up to the skylight.

THE LEGEND OF THE ARTESIA LIGHT

While few professional or academic sources exist on this urban legend, the Fall 1986 edition of the Mississippi Folklore Register provided insight into one local mystery.

The legend of the Artesia Light is set along a railroad track running between Artesia and Mayhew. While the origins of this story are unknown, the folklorist who authored the section - Charles Wukasch - spoke to one elderly resident who claimed that many years before the story was officially put to paper, a man was struck and killed by a train near Artesia.

The story is elaborated in the narrative provided to the author, saying the legend has it that an older African-American man was walking down the tracks working as a watchman with a lantern before he was run over.

“And so now every night you can see the light that he used to carry,” the man told the author. “It shines about midnight. And in high school all the kids knew about it, and now I think it’s even more widespread because even the young children at the church have been out to see it. And they claim they’ve seen it.’

While this particular retelling of the\ story was chalked up as either “marsh gas” or “imagination” by the man telling it, he seem convinced something is truly out there.

A second version was relayed to Wukasch for his folklore piece on the Artesia Light, which starts with the same narrative about an old AfricanAmerican man who was struck by a train while carrying a lantern.

The deviation in this narrative, though, says if you stop on one of the bridges near the tracks, turn off all the lights and be as quiet as possible, the light will appear after about an hour. “I’ve never seen it, but I have friends that have,” the subject told Wukasch. “And they said they’ve been out there and they waited about an hour and

they said as soon as somebody talks it goes away, and that one time one of the football players here at State got a gun and shot it, and it went away. And

they all left because they were scared.”

“THE THREE-LEGGED LADY” OF COLUMBUS

The least-documented urban legend examined by the SDN comes in the form of an apparition appearing to motorists on a sparsely populated dirt road in Columbus. Nash Road in Columbus is infamous as the supposed home of the Three-Legged Lady and the internet is home to scores of stories retelling the myth.

Many say the road is just a place for teenagers to get into trouble and others say it is a fun place to scare friends and loved ones on a moonlight drive.

Numerous versions of the legend exist, and the most common variation involves a woman sewing her deceased lover’s leg onto her own body.

A legend associated with the lady has motorists stopping at a church formerly on Nash Road and blowing their horn three times. The church has since been torn down, but that hasn’t deterred motorists from seeking out the spirit.

According to local lore, a motorist stops at the site of the church, a lady would then appear and knock on the vehicle. The motorist would then race the lady to the end of the road. If victorious, they would never see the lady again.

Another version of the story tells of a young girl kidnapped and dismembered along Nash Road, and the ghost of the girl’s mother walking along the road carrying her daughter’s leg.

Some motorists have also reported the apparition trying to run them off the road by throwing herself against their vehicles, with some reporting dents left on their vehicles after the encounter.

New Albany native Kayla F. Williams, 32, told the Starkville Daily News it was her freshman year at the Mississippi University for Women and a few of her pledge sisters and a male friend decided to test the Three-Legged Lady legend.

The group traveled down Nash Road in Columbus, telling the story of the Three-Legged Lady as it had been told to them.

As instructed, the group stopped at the burned down church, rolled all the windows down, turned the car and lights off, counted to three, and sped off.

“My friends were joking about how it wasn’t real, because my car wasn’t ‘pushed’ by the lady,” she said. “We stopped at the Shell station on Highway 45, off of Nash Road. The entire car was covered in dust from the gravel road. But on the back of the trunk of my Civic, were two perfectly clean handprints in the dust, as if someone had grabbed the car and pushed it.”

Williams said there is no way it was anyone in the car playing a prank, as everyone got out at the same time, and her friends didn’t touch the car before alerting her.

“I’ve been down the road since and told the story,” Williams said. “But I never completely stopped the car or mocked the Three-Legged Lady again.”