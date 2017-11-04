Tale of two halves sinks Eupora on road

It was a tale of two halves.

Literally.

Behind a heavy rushing attack and a fierce defense in the second half, Philadelphia raced past Eupora 45-13 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs at Tornado Field on Friday night.

Philadelphia (11-1) will travel to Baldwyn next week in the second round of 2A playoffs.

“We had to play mistake free to have a chance to win, but when you turn the ball over like we did, you can’t win,” Eupora coach Stephen Edwards. “Proud of the guys for fighting. We didn’t make the playoffs last year and got in this year, so hopefully we can build off that.”

The Tornadoes out-scored Eupora 37-0 in the second half and piled up 465 yards of total offense, 447 yards came on the ground.

The momentum switched to Philadelphia when the Tornadoes converted a fourth-and-3 from the Eupora 33-yard line and on the next play, quarterback Ahyunte Crosby scored on a quarterback keeper from 16 yards out to give Philadephia the lead at 16-13 with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Cortney Smith led the ground game with 260 yards on 22 carries and scored on a 23-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left in the third quarter that gave Philadelphia a 24-13 lead.

Tanner Knight had 104 yards passing with an interception and a rushing touchdown to lead Eupora (7-4).

Al Dumas had a 3-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 with 9:56 left in the first quarter.