SWEET EGG: Bulldogs batter Rebels to bring trophy back to Starkville

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium got painted maroon and white, Mississippi State left the Ole Miss Rebels black and blue and the Golden Egg is back in Starkville.

Behind 566 yards of total offense, including a whopping 457 on the ground, MSU dominated Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford on the way to a 55-20 win in the Battle of the Golden Egg. The win was the Bulldogs’ fourth-largest margin of victory in the history of the Egg Bowl and largest ever in Oxford.

For coverage of the game, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.