SUV rollover on Highway 82

A single car accident in western Lowndes County on Highway 82 left four people in critical condition, officials said Saturday evening.

A sport utility vehicle rolled over heading east around 5:30 p.m., ejecting at least one individual from the vehicle. Two individuals were airlifted from the scene, and two were sent by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, county fire personnel confirmed.

The accident occurred near the Highway 45 alternate exit. Traffic was stopped in both directions for over an hour following the incident.

East Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to the scene with BMH medical personnel.