Suspect sought in attempted armed robbery

Deputies from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department are still searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery at the Triangle Federal Credit Union Friday morning on Highway 182 East in Starkville.

The suspect—an African American male, approximately six feet tall with a slender build—fled the scene prior to authorities arriving at the credit union, according to OCSD Lt. Brett Watson.

Investigators say the man was last seen running behind the business into the adjoining wooded area, wearing a "dark hoodie, blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes and a camouflage baseball cap," OCSD said in a news release.