Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting on South Wedgewood Road

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released more details on Sunday regarding an officer-involved shooting incident in Starkville early Saturday morning that left one suspect injured.

Damage was done to at least one private residential property on South Wedgewood Road during the car chase and at least two Starkville Police Department patrol cars were damaged. However, no officers or area residents were injured during the incident.

MBI spokesman Warren Strain identified the suspect as 18-year-old Zyterrious Gandy, of Starkville.

The incident occurred when SPD officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Sprint Mart at Highway 12 and South Montgomery Street. Strain said officers tried to make a traffic stop, but Gandy left the scene with officers in pursuit on South Montgomery Street.

The chase eventually led to the 600 block of South Wedgewood Road near the fringe of the Starkville Country Club golf course. When the car was stopped on the dead end street, officers tried to pull Gandy from the vehicle but he backed up and hit two SPD patrol cars in the small sedan.

Strain said Gandy proceeded to try and run over the officers, who then fired shots. The vehicle then hit a resident’s porch on the street, before Gandy backed up and officers fired additional shots. Gandy continued off road and drove behind the house, exited the car and ran on foot before collapsing in the 200 block of Turnberry Lane - the street over from South Wedgewood Road.

The extent of Gandy's injuries have not been made public and he has not been formally charged at this time.

Gandy is currently at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The identities of the officers involved have not been made public and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and the Starkville Daily News will have more details as they come available.