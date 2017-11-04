Surprise: Jackets use fake punt to redirect Arrows

All year long, Starkville has been practicing for a possible fake punt.

The Yellowjackets haven’t needed it all season.

That is until Friday night.

Trailing in the fourth quarter to Clinton and needing a win to capture the Class 6A, Region 2 championship, Starkville’s successful fake punt on fourth down from midfield was the tipping point in a come-from-behind 21-15 win that gave the Yellowjackets the district crown.

“We’ve practiced that every day all season,” Starkville head coach Chris Jones said. “We didn’t use it until now and it’s a great thing we did. K.J. (Lawrence) did a great job of executing on it. Players make plays and he made a big play there.”

Lawrence’s 21-yard run on the fake punt set up Starkville’s go-ahead touchdown on the very next play. Quarterback Malik Brown’s 30-yard scoring toss to Cameron Hines gave the Jackets a 14-13 lead with just 8:35 to play after Starkville had fallen into a 13-0 first-half hole.

While Clinton (5-6, 3-4) had visions of pulling the upset and spoiling the night for Starkville (10-2, 6-1), the Jackets’ resiliency just wouldn’t allow that to happen.

“We weren’t communicating as a team (early on),” Hines said. “We weren’t doing our job and weren’t playing as one, but we got it together and made it happen.”

Hines played a big role in Starkville’s win on his senior night. Including the go-ahead touchdown catch, Hines finished the evening with seven catches for 98 yards and two scores.

Brown also had a solid night. The athletic junior signal caller passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Rodrigues Clark led the Jackets in rushing with 70 yards.

Practically all of Starkville’s offensive damage came in the last two and a half quarters.

The Jackets stumbled out of the gate and struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Starkville lost fumbles on three separate occasions in the opening half. The first two of those turnovers each led to Clinton points as the Arrows grabbed a 6-0 lead on a pair of field goals from Tucker Barefoot – a 25-yarder in the first quarter and a 29-yarder in the second.

The Arrows kept the pressure on when they built their lead to 13-0 later in the second quarter with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hulsey to Desmyn Baker.

Jones took the blame for Starkville’s early doldrums.

“I have to do a better job and I have to figure it out,” Jones said. “We battled through that adversity though and that’s a good thing.

“The kids found a way to win and that’s what is most important.”

Starkville started on the comeback trail late in the first half. With 5:26 to go before the intermission, Brown hit Hines on a 45-yard touchdown pass to wrap up a lightning-quick, two-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

From there, the score held until the fourth quarter. Neither team was having much offensive success and, after failing to get a first down early in the period, Starkville looked prepared to simply punt the football back to Clinton. That’s when Lawrence came through with his heroics on the fake punt play.

Moments later Hines had given Starkville the lead, and the Jackets added to that advantage on their very next drive. Starkville recovered a Clinton fumble, then cashed in on Brown’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey. Just like that, the Jackets were up 21-13.

Clinton threatened to tie the game with under 2 minutes to play, but Starkville’s defense held the Arrows 3 yards shy of the goal line and forced a turnover on downs. The Jackets then intentionally took a safety to avoid a possible critical turnover, and after Clinton failed at a miracle kickoff return with multiple laterals on the ensuing kickoff, Starkville had its district championship.

“It’s very, very exciting, but now it’s time to go win it," Hines said.

Starkville’s playoff run will begin next Friday. The Jackets will host Southaven at 7 p.m. at Yellowjacket Stadium.