Surging MSU offense looks to help upset No. 1 Alabama
By:
JOEL COLEMAN
Saturday, November 12, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
There’s little doubt that Mississippi State is a heavy underdog coming into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against No. 1 Alabama.
The Crimson Tide (9-0, 6-0) owns the longest winning streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 21-straight victories and Alabama boasts the top scoring offense and scoring defense in the entire Southeastern Conference this season.
For a preview on the game, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.
