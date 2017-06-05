Supes set OCH referendum for November

Following a vote from the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors Monday, the citizens will decide whether or not OCH Regional Medical Center stays in county hands.

The board voted 4-1 to set a referendum vote on the possible sale or lease of OCH for Nov. 7, with Board President Orlando Trainer opposing. An amendment to the timeline set in the original RFP (request for proposals) that moved the due date for proposals to Sept. 15 from June 20 was approved unanimously.

District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard, a longtime opponent of a possible OCH sale or lease, first called for the referendum. Around two weeks ago, Howard said he would propose a referendum at Monday’s meeting.

“Right now, we’re sitting up here arguing about the taxpayers’ money being spent when there’s a clear avenue to settle this quickly,” Howard said.

Butler Snow attorney Johnny Healy expressed some concerns about the impact the timeframe extension would have on proposals.

“There’s just a lot of things to consider in setting that date, and part of that is whether you have information, don’t have information, whether you want to take some steps to try to compel it, or whether you’re fine with sitting as a Board and saying, ‘well OK, let’s have the election, and we’ll just shut it down,”’ Healy said.

Trainer said he opposed the referendum due to questions of validity regarding some of the 1,841 signatures collected on the referendum petition. Trainer personally cited Mississippi law as stating that only signatures collected after the RFP approval on May 1 would count.

Trainer then said the entire process was not clearly spelled out in Mississippi law and that he felt the referendum was premature.

However, he said he was still satisfied with the way the overall process was going.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Trainer said. “I think what we’re doing will be good for the county, and as we continue to gather information, I’m hoping that we’ll get some very, very interesting and very progressive proposals from those parties that are interested in it.”

OCH Administrator and CEO Richard Hilton voiced his support for the referendum and said the hospital would continue to proceed with producing records as directed by the OCH Board of Trustees.

“Anything that’s of a public nature that we can produce qualifies for not being confidential, we’ll continue to move in that direction,” Hilton said. “If there’s anything that comes to light that we have indicated as confidential, if it turns out it is not confidential as we look at the specifics, then we’ll turn that over.”

Hilton said this would be OCH’s course of action unless he was allowed to release all information by the OCH board.

“I think that this is something very important for the public to address,” Hilton said. “As all of the qualified voters of the community, all the taxpayers have a right to cast their votes for what their position may be in terms of selling he hospital or keeping it under local control.”

Howard also said that county taxpayers should be the ones to decide the fate of OCH.

“At some point this needed to come down to the taxpayers and what they had to say about the issue,” Howard said. “I’m pleased that we’ve moved to that point. We have a definite date when the taxpayers will have an opportunity to speak their mind at the voter’s box, and I think after that vote’s taken, then we’ll have clear direction on which way we’re going out at OCH.”