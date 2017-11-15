Supes to seek AG opinion on hospital moratorium 

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to ask for an opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General on a moratorium on the discussion of the sale of OCH Regional Medical Center during its meeting on Tuesday.

The motion was made by District 1 Supervisor John Montgomery and was approved with a vote 4-1.

Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors President Orlando Trainer voted against the motion.

"This right here needs to come to an end," Montgomery said. "The discussion of selling the hospital is over, at least for the time being."

Montgomery said the results of the vote proved to the board the public wants to keep the hospital local. He said both sides gave good arguments, but now there needs to be peace in the county and the board should focus on improving the economic environment.

Montgomery would like for the moratorium to be in place for five to 10 years.

"I'm not trying to stifle discussion," Montgomery said. "But at the same time I'm trying to make a fair environment that each party can move on."

Trainer told the Starkville Daily News he thinks the opinion would be "fruitless" because the opinion will say the supervisors can do what they want as far as a moratorium.

Trainer said the mentality of the board is to hit the reset button or to start from scratch, but he finds that idea to be counter productive.

"I think we got some good results because there's a possible affiliation, we need to get an understanding of what that means," Trainer said.

One priority for Trainer is to ask the entities who are interested in affiliation if they would relieve the county of its debt in regards to the hospital. He said the relief would change the dynamic for the county's operations and its goals.

"As far as selling the hospital, that issue has been voted on," Trainer said. "We are talking about within the scope of this affiliation there still may be some things where the county can get some help."

Trainer said somewhere down the line, investments need to be made if they want to remain competitive.

"We would not have done anything in my opinion that would be detrimental to this county," Trainer said. "Now, would we have done something people may not have agreed to? We do that all the time."

District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller told the Starkville Daily News she voted to request the AG opinion because she wants to support the public's vote.

Miller said the board should discuss how long the moratorium should last, but needs to give OCH enough time to discuss with potential affiliates and present the information when it's ready.

"We're hopeful that the affiliations all work out, but we need to give the hospital the opportunity to work through that and see what the opportunities are through affiliations," Miller said.

District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard, who supported the motion to ask for the AG opinion, said the voters have decided and now, the board needs to take a step back and allow OCH and the administration to discuss the possibilities of affiliations and have them report back to the board.

Howard said through the whole process, the board continues to stir the pot and the opinions were out there and now it's time for the board to get behind OCH and discontinue the conversations.

Howard said the county should concentrate on something else besides OCH and to have faith the Board of trustees who members of the board appointed.

"That's not our discussion until they report back to us," Howard said. "I think it's OCH's turn."

OTHER BUSINESS

• The board opened bids for its State Aid Project.

•The board approved to accept the bid from Kimes and Stone Construction Company Inc. for $939,446.84. The other bids came from J.J. Ferguson Sand and Gravel Inc. and Falcon Contracting.

•The board approved to send a letter to Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Thad Cochran for any financial support to help address the bridge closures.

•The board agreed to declare the bridge work in regards to the federal closures as an "emergency" to help speed the process of construction.